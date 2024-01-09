Abbey Clancy opens up on health scare which left legs completely numb

Abbey Clancy has opened up about suffering from health anxiety after she visited a doctor in hysterics when she lost feeling in her legs.

The model thought she had Multiple sclerosis (MS), but it turned out her jeans were too tight.

Speaking on the Sophie and Jamie Laing NewlyWeds podcast, released on Monday (8 January), the 37-year-old revealed she has been diagnosed with health anxiety, a condition when a person worries so much it starts to take over their life.

She said: “It's when I had these jeans on, they were so tight they would stop the blood where I was sitting down.

“I'd been holding [the worry] in so much that when I got to the doctor, I went hysterical and couldn't stop crying.”