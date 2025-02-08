Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:14
Watch: Adam Brody brings wife Leighton Meester to tears with emotional Critics Choice speech
Adam Brody brought Leighton Meester to tears in an emotional Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech thanking her for her support.
The Nobody Wants This star won Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in the Netflix rom-com opposite Kristen Bell at Friday’s (7 February) ceremony in Santa Monica, California.
Addressing his “darling wife,” Brody thanked Meester for “sharing this life with me and this journey with me.”
“Thank you for our family. Love you with all my heart,” he added as Meester looked on.
