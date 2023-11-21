Adam Sandler shares important advice he has given his two teenage daughters

Adam Sandler has shared important acting advice with his two daughters.

The Hollywood star, 57, shares girls Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, with wife Jackie.

Both of his children voice characters in his new animated film Leo.

“I tell them to make sure you feel good about what you do and how hard you worked, and you judge yourself,” Sandler told People.

“Don’t let too many people try to get in your head. If you feel like you gave it your all, that’s all you can ask.”