Adam Sandler to be awarded with prestigious Mark Twain Prize

Adam Sandler has been chosen as the recipient of the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humour.

The prize is one of the most prestigious honours in comedy, awarded to those who have impacted American society in ways similar to the 19th-century novelist Samuel Clemens, otherwise known as Mark Twain.

The actor, 56, will receive the award during a ceremony at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington next March.

“Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing,” Kennedy Center President Deborah F Rutter said.

