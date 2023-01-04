Adele forced to ‘waddle’ around stage as she struggles with sciatica

Adele says she has been forced to "waddle" around the stage because of pain caused by sciatica.

The singer admitted to struggling with mobility issues after a flare-up of pain along her sciatic nerve.

Your sciatic nerve runs from the lower back all the way down each leg.

Addressing the audience at her Las Vegas residency, she said that she has to "waddle these days" because of the pain.

She has previously opened up about her number of slipped discs and how it has impacted her health.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.