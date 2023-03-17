Alison Hammond reveals she is new Great British Bake Off co-host

Alison Hammond has revealed that she will be the new co-host of the Great British Bake Off.

The This Morning presenter replaces comedian Matt Lucas, who stepped down as he was struggling to fit filming in alongside other projects.

Hammond tweeted a video of a cake model of herself next to fellow presenters and judges Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood to officially mark the announcement.

“Let’s have it - the cake that is. So excited,” she added.

