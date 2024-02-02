Alison Hammond reveals what Paul O’Grady thought of her ahead of For the Love of Dogs

Alison Hammond has revealed she received a message from a friend of Paul O’Grady telling her what the late comedian thought of her.

The This Morning host was announced as the new presenter of For the Love of Dogs following O’Grady’s unexpected death in March last year.

Alison will be fronting the popular show set at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, where she'll help the animals in their care look for a new place to live.

The 48-year-old revealed to This Morning co-host Dermot O’Leary on Friday (2 February) that she’d had a message from one of O’Grady’s friends and fellow entertainer Julian Clary about her taking over the job.