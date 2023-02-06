Jeremy Clarkson ‘attacked’ by cows in new Clarkson’s Farm season two trailer

Jeremy Clarkson’s trailer for the next season of Clarkson’s Farm promises there’ll be plenty more countryside antics in store.

He can be seen comically trying to get to grips with life on the farm, narrowly avoiding tractor crashes, and dealing with calving.

One teaser clip shows the presenter being chased by the animals, exclaiming “no, no, no, stop it! I’m being attacked by a cow!”

The second series of Clarkson’s Farm will launch on Friday, 10 February, on Prime Video.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.