Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden admits she feels “bitter” and says her life has “changed forever” following her cancer diagnosis.

The 33-year-old, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, said she found the New Year celebrations difficult as it made her look back upon a difficult year for her and her family.

Amy has undergone several rounds of chemotherapy and had a mastectomy. She has also suffered from sepsis and blood clots from her treatment.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine on Wednesday (3 January), she also spoke of her hopes of making a return to Strictly.