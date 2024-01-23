Unseen 2004 footage of Amy Winehouse used in new music video

Unseen 2004 footage of Amy Winehouse has been used in a new video for her song "In My Bed," released on Tuesday (23 January) by UMR/Island Records.

The late singer is seen without her signature beehive hairstyle in the raw film rushes for the track from her debut album Frank.

Winehouse, who died aged 27 in 2011, is also seen without her dramatic eye makeup and appears relaxed as she moves around what appears to be a hotel.

The footage was discovered and made into a lyric video while archive material was being catalogued for the 20th anniversary of the album.