This Morning’s Andi Peters had a rather awkward encounter with co-star Rochelle Hulmes as he revealed he didn’t know much about her band The Saturdays.

Andi asks her: “Did you do albums and stuff?”, to which Rochelle replies “yes”.

Surprised, he asks: “Did you?”

Rochelle then starts laughing.

Andi exclaims: “Oh I didn’t know, I didn’t know”.

Rochelle tells her co-star that the band had “quite a few” before Andi asks: “Album, albums? I really didn’t know.”

The pair then struggled to keep a straight face as they burst out laughing.