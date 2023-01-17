Andrew Garfield would ‘love’ to return as judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race

Andrew Garfield has said he would “love” to return as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The actor, 39, appeared on the panel alongside Alan Carr and Michelle Visage back in 2019, and says he would love to get in drag himself.

“I’d love to go back as a judge, absolutely,” Garfield told The Sun.

“And I would love to get in drag. But I wouldn’t get in drag on the show. It’s the queens’ time to shine, it’s not about me.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.