They usually appear on our television screens during the festive period on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, and even made a cameo in the Christmas classic Love Actually, but do you remember this iconic performance from Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly?

Rewind to 1994 and the duo appeared on This Morning in their bid to make Christmas No 1 with their single Eternal Love.

This resurfaced clip has since gone viral and even prompted a surprise response from the stars themselves as they joked it was “difficult” to watch.