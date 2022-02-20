Ant and Dec reveal drag queen transformations on Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly wowed the nation last night after they underwent a huge makeover for Saturday Night Takeaway.

The Geordie presenting duo enlisted the help of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winners Krystal Versace, Lawrence Chaney and The Vivienne and transformed themselves into a stunning drag duo.

Dubbed ‘The Angels of the North’, Ant’s alter-ego was Antoinette, whilst Dec opted for Donna Lee.

They performed a high-camp routine to an original song alongside the Drag Race stars, and fans couldn’t believe how incredible they looked.

