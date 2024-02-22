The new series of Saturday Night Takeaway will see Ant and Dec prank Simon Cowell - after the bombshell announcement that this will be the final series.

Last year, the duo confirmed that they would be ending their hit ITV show after the 20th season.

But they will be going out with a bang - delighting viewers by getting underneath Cowell’s skin.

In a preview clip shared on social media, the record executive is seen riding his bike through Malibu when he’s pranked by Ant and Dec’s “Undercover” segment.

Fans will be able to see how the prank unfolds when Saturday Night Takeaway returns this weekend (24 February).