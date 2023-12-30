Anthony Hopkins films New Year message while celebrating 48 years of sobriety

Anthony Hopkins recorded a special New Year message for his fans on Instagram as the actor marked a sobriety milestone.

The 85-year-old posted a video to his four million followers on Friday (30 December) and said: “Hello there, Happy New Year to you all!

“All of you revelers, and drinkers all having fun. Wonderful!”

The Silence Of The Lambs actor continued: “Happy New Year, have a great time.

“If you get a hangover, remember me. I don’t get them anymore because 48 years ago today, I stopped. I got help for it and my life changed.”