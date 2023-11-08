Anthony Joshua and Louis Theroux break into freestyle rap battle: ‘Fire in the booth’

Anthony Joshua showed off his music skills in an impromptu freestyle rap battle with documentary maker Louis Theroux.

Joshua, 32, was put on the spot to show off his skills, and he didn’t disappoint, making reference to Range Rovers and ninjas in his lyrics.

He said: “Me and Louis in the kitchen, having coffee and tea, you know that back in the day I’ll be whippin’, big pimpin’, Range Rover dippin’, me and my ninjas never slipping’, trigger finger you know it stays itchin’, I just put the clip in.”

He then bursts into laughter before getting Theroux to have a go.

“Fire in the booth!”, Joshua and Theroux then exclaim together.