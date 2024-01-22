Antiques Roadshow guest shocked as £2 charity shop find brings huge valuation

An Antiques Roadshow guest was shocked as her £2 charity shop find brought in a huge valuation on Sunday's (21 January) episode.

In Derry's Ebrington Square, a woman showed John Sandon her highly sought-after Belleek vases which were decorated with tulips and gold trim.

"Wow! I was actually going to dump them when I first brought them home! I didn't like them," the owner said as the antiques expert revealed the items' true value.

"That £2 was well spent," Mr Sandon added.