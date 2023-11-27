Royal expert Omid Scobie claims he knows who ‘commented on Archie’s skin colour’

Royal author Omid Scobie reportedly claims to know the royals who made racist comments about the skin colour of Prince Archie.

The two names were apparently mentioned in letters between Meghan and Charles, Scobie said in an interview with Good Morning America on Monday, 27 November.

Scobie is known to be sympathetic towards the Sussexess and has unique access to the couple.

He drops the claim the day before his book ‘Endgame’ releases, which gives readers an inside story on royal rivalries.