Listen: Arctic Monkeys soundcheck ahead of Glastonbury headline performance

Arctic Monkeys were heard soundchecking ahead of their headline performance at Glastonbury on Friday 23 June.

The band’s set had been in doubt after frontman Alex Turner was diagnosed with acute laryngitis a number of days ago, but it has since been confirmed by the festival’s co-organiser, Emily Eavis, that it will go ahead.

“They’re on,” she told Zoe Ball, who was broadcasting her BBC Radio 2 show from Worthy Farm.

“It was a little bit close there for a minute and we were thinking about whether we should have a serious back-up plan in place, but no, thankfully they’re on, so that’s great.”