Armie Hammer praises being cancelled as ‘incredibly liberating’

Armie Hammer has said being “cancelled” was “incredibly liberating” in a new interview with Bill Maher.

Appearing on Sunday’s (14 July) episode of the Club Random podcast, the Call Me By Your Name actor said it made him learn “to be content with himself” after much of his life had been “preoccupied with how he was perceived.”

In 2021, the 37-year-old was at the centre of a social media storm after messages allegedly sent from him detailed graphic sexual desires and cannibalistic fetishism.

He was subsequently accused of rape and abuse. Hammer has consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing and said that all of his relationships with women were consensual.