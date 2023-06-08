Robot dog critiques art after analysing pieces using artificial intelligence

There’s a new critic on the art scene - a robotic dog.

AICCA - Artificially Intelligent Critical Canine - is able to analyse artworks and print out its ‘thoughts’ about the pieces under its tail in real-time thanks to artificial intelligence.

Mario Klingemann has created the dog to spark a debate about the use of AI.

“One could think that I have a grudge against art critics building a dog that poops critiques, but no, actually I think art critics play a very important role... A bad critique is always better than none at all,” the German artist said.