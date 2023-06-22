Moment Ava Max ‘slapped’ on stage by fan during LA concert

Footage shows the shocking moment Ava Max was slapped onstage during her show in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (20 June).

A video shared on social media shows the pop star dancing before a man can be seen reaching his hand out and making contact with her face, despite a member of security staff trying to drag him away.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again,” Max tweeted after the incident.

“Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!”