Avatar producer addresses rumours of Vin Diesel appearance in sequels

Avatar producer Jon Landau has addressed speculation that Vin Diesel could be set to join the Avatar franchise.

The Fast and the Furious star sent rumours flying back in 2019 that he could feature in sequels, thanks to an Instagram video he posted with director James Cameron.

“There is one person in Hollywood I’ve always wanted to work with and learn from, and so, all things come, I guess, to those that wait,” Diesel said in the clip.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Landau clarified details about the rumour.

