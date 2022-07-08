Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose has apologised after the band postponed an upcoming gig in Glasgow on Tuesday (5 July).

The 60-year-old singer told fans in a statement on Thursday (7 July) that he was following "doctor's orders" as he said sorry for pulling the plug on the show.

"[I've been] working [with a] vocal coach [and] sorting out [our] sound issues. Seems good so far...At the end of the day it's about giving the fans the best of [ourselves]" Rose said on Twitter.

