Conclave director reveals the award-winning actor he's eager to work with next

Director Edward Berger has already worked with huge stars on Conclave — but there's one award-winning actor he is itching to work with next.

The filmmaker's political thriller, which stars Ralph Fiennes as a cardinal overseeing the election of a new pope, led nominations with 12 nods.

Speaking to The Independent at the Baftas red carpet on Sunday, 16 February, " I've seen Fernanda Torres, who's nominated for her role in Walter Salles' movie [I’m Still Here], and if I ever get to work with her, that would be wonderful."

Torres beat out Nicole Kidman, Tilda Swinton, and Kate Winslet to win Best Actress at the Golden Globes last month.