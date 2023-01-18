BAFTA: Sheila Atim proud to see majority of Rising Stars nominees are female

Sheila Atim, star of all-female warrior film The Woman King, is proud that the majority of Bafta Rising Star nominees are women.

The award acknowledges new talents in the acting industry and is the only category open for the public's vote.

She is among five contenders for this year's award, alongside Naomi Ackie and Sex Education's Emma Mackey.

Ms Atim said the move is encouraging for female actors who she says are told that their career will "probably end in your early 30s."

