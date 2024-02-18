Exclusive: Vera Wang reveals favourite Bafta looks from the red carpet

Vera Wang revealed her favourite red carpet looks from the 2024 Baftas in an exclusive interview with The Independent.

The legendary fashion designer, 74, wore a black and white tank dress as she joined celebrities on the carpet ahead of the ceremony on London's Southbank.

Wang praised best actress nominee Carey Mulligan's iconic Dior dress as one of the standout looks of the night.

On Instagram the Maestro star's stylist labelled her dress as Christian Dior 1951, suggesting it was either the original from the 1950s or a modern recreation.