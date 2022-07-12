Barbie unveils new Dr. Jane Goodall doll

Dr. Jane Goodall presented a new Barbie doll named after herself, as part of the toys company’s Inspiring Women series.

The Jane Goodall Inspiring Women doll comes with a pair of binoculars, a tiny notebook, and a chimp modeled on David Greybeard, the chimpanzee studied by Dr. Goodall.

The 88-year-old scientist commented: “This is going to be so wonderful for so many little girls… many of them like me want to be out in nature, studying animals”.

The new doll was announced just ahead of World Chimpanzee Day, on 14 July.

