Barbie cast turn London Eye pink to celebrate film premiere

Stars of the new Barbie movie lit up the London Eye in pink to celebrate the film’s premiere on Wednesday, 12 July.

Landmarks across the capital, including the Oxo Tower and Trafalgar Square, were coated in a hot-pink hue.

A pink Tardis appeared next to Tower Bridge and pink taxis drove round the streets of London.

Footage shows cast members including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Issa Rae hitting a pink sparkly button to light up London’s iconic wheel.