Jeffrey Archer described Barry Humphries as a “great professional” as he recalled a story of the late comedian poking fun at King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, during a show.

“It was very, very clear, he didn’t tell Charles and Camilla what he was going to do, otherwise they wouldn’t have burst out laughing,” Archer told Good Morning Britain of the time his alter ego, Dame Edna Everage, left the royals in stitches at the 2013 Royal Variety Performance.

“He was a great timer, a great professional, everything was done brilliantly.”

