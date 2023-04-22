Barry Humphries: Dame Edna Everage star dies aged 89

Barry Humphries has died at the age of 89, his family has confirmed.

The legendary Australiancomedian passed away on Saturday 22 April 2023 following complications from hip surgery.

Humphries was born in Melbourne, Victoria, in 1934.

After leaving university, he joined a theatre company and created the first incarnation of his beloved character Dame Edna Everage, who was a feature of his one-man satirical stage shows alongside his Les Patterson and Sandy Stone creations.

Humphries starred as Dame Edna for more than 60 years until his retirement from live performance in 2012.

His family said: '​He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit'.

