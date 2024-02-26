A BBC Antiques Roadshow guest missed out on pocketing thousands of pounds as she refused to part with a painting that originally cost her £100.

The Jack Vettriano piece, which showed two girls collecting oysters in a basket while standing in the sea wearing matching outfits, was described by expert Frances Christie as a really distinctive early work by one of Scotland’s most well-known artists.”

The guest revealed that the painting has been with her family since the 1980s and she inherited it from her parents, who have since passed away, giving it sentimental value.