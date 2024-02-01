The 2024 series ofThe Apprentice kicked off with kitchen chaos as the contestants were tasked with arranging corporate away days for two companies in the Scottish Highlands.

On Thursday's (1 February) episode, half of each team took the clients out for activities, while the other half worked in the kitchen on lunches for the guests.

The women's team chose to make fishcakes and crumble for the clients, but an ingredient mix-up left the guests baffled at the taste of their food.