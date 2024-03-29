‘Worst task ever’ on The Apprentice leads to shock double firing

The "worst task ever" on The Apprentice saw contestants asked to choose a selection of products to sell live to the nation on one of the UK's leading TV shopping channels before a shock double firing.

Maura Rath and Raj Chohan were sent packing by Lord Sugar due to their performances.

Rath's shouting throughout her selling and Chohan's innuendos left social media users cringing.

"Would rather be at the Glasgow Wonka Experience than at work with the candidates," one viewer said.