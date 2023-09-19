‘Eager’ BBC weather reporter awkwardly steps into back of live shot

An “eager” weather presenter awkwardly stepped into the back of a shot during Tuesday’s BBC Breakfast programme.

Meteorologist Matt Taylor was seen shuffling in and quickly out of the shot as the presenters discussed Newcastle’s Champions League tie with AC Milan.

His little mistake didn’t go unnoticed by Sally Nugent and Ben Thompson, who laughed as the moment unfolded before saying: “Can we see that again? What was going on there?”

Taylor wasn’t thrown off his stride though, as he went on to introduce the weather by saying: “Nobody noticed, nothing to see here.”