Celebrity Masterchef: Clark Peters eliminated from the competition

Clarke Peters is the latest contestant to be eliminated from Celebrity Masterchef after he was knocked out of the competition on Tuesday, 23 August.

The American-British actor had prepared a vegetable lasagne bake with roasted vegetables and a vegetable gravy, which failed to impress the judges.

After the elimination was announced, Peters said: “I’m so glad that I came along and gave it a go. I wanted to challenge myself, push myself, and I have.

I’m not leaving with nothing, I have gained something more, and that’s what I’m happy for.”

