Celebrity Masterchef: Melanie Blatt, Lisa Snowdon and Danny Jones face off in final

Tonight’s Celebrity Masterchef final will, once and for all, reveal who can best handle the heat - Melanie Blatt, Lisa Snowdon, or Danny Jones.

After cooking up a storm for the past five weeks, the final contestants standing will now battle it out to claim the top spot.

The final episode, airing for just 30 minutes, will be broadcast on BBC One at 8:30pm this evening (22 September) and will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

