This is the “awkward” moment BBC presenter Charlie Stayt was forced to tell an 87-year-old guest to “stop talking”, as his colleague Naga Munchetty called him “rude”.

The woman, named Brenda, appeared on BBC Breakfast on Friday (16 February) to promote a new documentary marking the 1984 miner’s strike.

Nearing the end of Friday’s show, Brenda was still talking when Stayt was forced to interrupt her and said: “I am in this awkward position now where I have to tell you to stop talking. I don’t want to, I am sorry.”

Introducing the next show, Munchetty states: “You’d never be so rude to your guests would you?”