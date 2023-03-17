Sir Tony Robinson has reprised his Blackadder role of Baldrick for a Red Nose Day sketch.

His special appearance marked the first time the character has returned to screens in 20 years, with Sir Tony reading a special “Grown-up Bedtime Story” produced by the CBeebies team.

The story, titled “Balder-ella”, was written by Blackadder co-creator Richard Curtis.

It also featured cartoon graphics of Baldrick in the role of Cinderella and Rowan Atkinson’s Edmund Blackadder as the ugly sister who is invited to a “magnificent ball”.

