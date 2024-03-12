First-look trailer released for David Attenborough’s new BBC series Mammals

A first-look trailer has been released for Sir David Attenborough’s new BBC series, Mammals.

The new natural history series is coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in Spring and will follow the journeys of our closest relatives in the animal kingdom.

Visuals in the first look showcase some of the remarkable creatures we share our planet with, from the weird and wonderfully intriguing star-nosed mole to the majestic hunting tigress.

Overlaying the new teaser is a version of Coldplay’s song “Paradise”, interwoven with the Mammals score by composer Thomas Farnon and performed by The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.