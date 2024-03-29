Independent TV
Dragons’ Den pitch for dog smoothies leaves viewers baffled
A Dragons' Den pitch for dog smoothies left viewers baffled on Thursday, 28 March.
Ian and Louise Toal appeared on the BBC show with their dogs to ask for a £50,000 investment in return for a 10 per cent stake in Furr Boost.
The husband and wife team make products they describe as “functional smoothie hydration drinks” made of a blend of meat, fruit, vegetables, oils, and minerals.
They told the dragons their products do more than hydrate the animals - including helping metabolism, digestion, and anxiety.
"Smoothies for dogs? We'll be giving them flat whites next," one viewer said on social media.
