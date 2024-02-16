A BBC presenter accidentally spoilt her niece’s surprise birthday party - by announcing it live on air.

Kawser Quamer had just finished her weather report on Friday 16 February when she was invited over to the sofa by Annabel Tiffin for a quick chat.

“So, what have you got [coming] up at the weekend? Anything exciting?” Tiffin asked.

“My niece’s surprise birthday party,” Quamer responded.

“Oh, that’s lovely... but not a surprise if she’s watching this?” Tiffin then said, and the pair shared a giggle as BBC North West Tonight went off the air.