Adrian Lester shows off nunchuck skills in front of shocked Graham Norton guests

Adrian Lester shocked his fellow guests by grabbing a pair of nunchucks and showing off his skills on Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show.

Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett and Kate Winslet sat safely out of the way but appeared very impressed as the Hustle star offered a demo.

“If one of these hits Dua, Cate or Kate, we are in big s***,” Norton joked before Lester picked up the nunchucks.

Lester also revealed he is a 4th Dan in taekwondo - and despite his high grade, humbly said he is “not very good”.