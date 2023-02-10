Comedian and actor Kieran Hodgson has gone viral with a video of his hilarious Happy Valley impressions.

Speaking in character as the Happy Valley stars, Hodgson recaps the third and final season of the BBC show, which ended last weekend.

During the video, he dresses as a police officer and imitates Sarah Lancashire’s Catherine Cawood and her sister Clare.

Hodgson also drops impressions of Tommy Lee Royce and his teenage son Ryan.

The video has been viewed over 1.5 million times.

