John Cena reacts to viral Handforth Parish Council meeting: ‘Is this real life?’

John Cena has reacted to the infamous Handforth Parish Council Zoom meeting, which went viral in 2021.

The WWE wrestler turned Hollywood star was learning about “real British culture” thanks to BBC Radio 1, and couldn’t quite believe what was unfolding in the clip.

Loving the drama, Cena pulled a number of shocked faces to the camera, before saying: “British TV is awesome!”

“I wanna see what happens. Does the vice chair take over?” he asks.

Cena was then told that the council meeting actually happened in “real life”.

