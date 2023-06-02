Watch: Phillip Schofield says he ‘never’ told Holly Willoughby about affair

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Phillip Schofield has revealed that he “never” told Holly Willoughby about his affair with a much younger male colleague on This Morning.

Willoughby has accused her co-presenter of lying to her, calling his admission “very hurtful.”

ITV has said it “did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour” in 2020.