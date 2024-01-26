BBC presenter comes to rescue of co-star after live microphone mishap

This is the moment a BBC presenter comes to the rescue of his co-star during a technical glitch live on air.

Look North presenter Alasdair Gill faced a microphone problem during Thursday’s programme (25 January), but was thankfully saved by his off-screen colleague.

Gill had been covering a BBC Sport report, but could barely be heard, with muffled sounds coming through.

As he realised, he turned around and said: “I think I’ve lost my mic.”

Before he could find it from under the sofa’s padding, someone else said: “Borrow mine for a second.”