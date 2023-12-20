BBC presenter’s live report interrupted by man mistaking him for factory worker

This is the moment a BBC presenter’s live report is interrupted by a man mistaking him for a factory worker.

Reporting live from a factory in Birmingham, the presenter is discussing the UK economy during the BBC Breakfast show on Wednesday (20 December).

Wearing a hi-vis vest, the presenter is midway through his report, when he is approached by a man in a blue jacket who appears to be waiting to talk to him.

The reporter interrupts his report and states: “I don’t work here, I am just doing the news.”