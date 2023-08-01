BBC Radio 1 DJ Arielle Free has been pulled off-air this week following an incident during a live broadcast from Ibiza.

Free joined fellow presenter Charlie Hedges briefly during her slot on Saturday evening (29 July) but was cut off and told to “have some respect” after criticising the music being played.

“Can I be honest with you Charlie, I expected better of you... I don’t like this song, I hate it,” she said.

“I’m taking your mic down, it’s my show, Arielle, have some respect please,” Hedges responds, as someone can be heard shouting in the background off mic.

When asked to respond to the incident, a BBC spokesperson said: “Whilst we would not comment on individual matters, we have strict codes of behaviour for staff and presenters, and any breaches are taken extremely seriously.”